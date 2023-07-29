Riders Maul Missoula with Five-Run First

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (36-20) escaped with a 9-7 victory Friday night over the Missoula Paddleheads (41-17) thanks to a five-run first, three triples, and Justin Coleman's sixth save of the season.

After Jonathan Clark faced the minimum in the top of the first, the Range Riders came geared up in the bottom half of the inning. After a leadoff single from Crews Taylor, Gabe Howell got him home on a double. Howell then was doubled across by Matt Clayton before Clayton scored thanks to a Ben Fitzgerald fielder's choice. Back-to-back triples from Kingston Liniak and Range Rider debutant Colin Gordon made it 5-0. The starting pitcher for Paddleheads was pulled, making it the second time this week that Glacier had knocked out a starting pitcher in the first inning.

Clayton added an RBI single in the second, then Jackson Raper scored on an error to make it seven. The Range Riders added two more in the contest thanks to a sac fly from Clayton and a Raper triple that scored Howell. Howell finished 3-4 with four runs scored.

Clark fired the first four innings before handing the game to Connor Housley. Housley pitched two innings scoreless as he was credited with his first professional win. Ben Ferrer made his Range Rider debut firing a 1-2-3 frame and Roy Robles threw up a goose egg in the eighth. Justin Coleman locked down the Missoula bats in the ninth, allowing a meaningless solo home run, but enticing the visitors into a 3-6 double play that greatly helped his cause.

The top two teams in the PBL do battle once again tonight, first pitch being slated for 7:05 PM from Glacier Bank Park.

