Riders Foundation Announces 2020 CoServ Teachers of the Month

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders have announced the 2020 Teachers of the Month presented by CoServ and the RoughRiders Foundation.

The educators, nominated online by school staff, parents and community members, stand out for their excellence in the classroom, school and community. This year, CoServ and RoughRiders representatives surprised each teacher via Zoom with the recognition.

When baseball season resumes, the RoughRiders will host the winning educator at a ballgame with the full VIP treatment - complimentary parking and tickets for the teacher's family. Each teacher is honored on the field with a $500 check split between the School District Education Foundation and the teacher's school. In the meantime, each teacher will receive a care package loaded with CoServ and RoughRiders gifts.

"Now more than ever, it's important to recognize the time and dedication teachers put forth in these trying times," RoughRiders Foundation Executive Director Breon Dennis said. "We are incredibly fortunate to have talented educators that represent their communities, coworkers and our future. This year's honorees are a perfect representation of what it means to go above and beyond for the betterment of the students they teach."

"Regardless of the challenges placed ahead of them, teachers always rise to the occasion to meet their students' needs. This stands out even more now as we deal with an unprecedented health crisis that has us confined to our homes, but still allows our children to connect with each other and learn through the dedication of our teachers," said Mario Zavala Jr., Coordinator of Community Engagement for CoServ. "This type of dedication makes CoServ proud to continue our partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders to recognize outstanding teachers in the DFW area each month. It's our privilege to showcase the commitment you have to keep your students - and our children - excited about learning."

2020 winners:

- Erik Seward, Outdoor Education / Athletics, Aubrey Middle School, Aubrey ISD

- Leah Ferlita, Kindergarten, Phillips Elementary, Frisco ISD

- Laura Buckley, 1st Grade, Bledsoe Elementary, Frisco ISD

- Hannah Kim, 4th Grade ELAR / Social Studies, Prestwich STEM Academy, Little Elm ISD

- Allison Todd, 3rd Grade, McSpedden Elementary, Frisco ISD

About the CoServ Charitable Foundation

The CoServ Charitable Foundation focuses on providing donations, resources, and manpower where we can do the most good for the communities we serve. Currently these initiatives are divided into three key categories that aim to support education, meet basic human needs, and promote community vitality.

To learn more about the CoServ Charitable Foundation and how you can help make a difference, please contact Jessica Craft at [email protected] or at [email protected]

