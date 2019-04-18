Riders Foundation Announces 2019 CoServ Teachers of the Month

April 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders have announced the 2019 Teachers of the Month presented by CoServ and the RoughRiders Foundation. The first of the five winners will be honored at tonight's game.

The educators, nominated online, stand out for their excellence in the classroom, school and community. Each month, the RoughRiders will host the winning educator at a ballgame with the full VIP treatment -complimentary parking, food, beverage and tickets for the teacher's family. Each teacher is honored on the field with a $500 check split between the School District Education Foundation and the teacher's school.

"Teachers are instrumental in developing our future leaders and it's important to recognize the time and dedication they put forth in the classroom, "RoughRiders Foundation Executive Director Breon Dennis said. "We are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of talented educators in our community, and this year's honorees are a perfect representation of that."

"We are honored to once again partner with the RoughRiders to recognize the amazing work that these teachers do in and out of the classroom," Vicki Sargent, Director of Community Engagement for CoServ said. "We at CoServ are committed to giving back to the communities we serve. And, in our opinion, it's hard to give back to the community as much as these teachers do already, so it's our privilege to honor them for the difference they make every day."

2019 winners

* Catherine Ellis, Pre-K, Pearson Early Childhood, Plano ISD

* Tabatha McCuistion, 1st Grade Teacher & Campus Tech Rep, Chisholm Trail Elementary, Sanger ISD

* Linda Doherty, Life Skills, Hebron High School, Lewisville ISD

* Amber Brown, 5th Grade Science, Aubrey Middle School, Aubrey ISD

* Cindy Williams, Kindergarten, Corinth Elementary, Lake Dallas ISD

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.