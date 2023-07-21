Riders Fall Short to Missions

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders set the table for big innings several times on Friday but left 10 runners on base in a 7-2 loss to the San Antonio Missions at Riders Field.

San Antonio (8-11, 45-43) scored five runs over the third and fourth innings, the same two innings in which Frisco (9-10, 40-47) left the bases loaded. Both teams had three at bats with the bases loaded in the third inning; San Antonio plated four runs and Frisco came up empty. The Riders left six runners in scoring position on Friday.

Josh Hatcher launched his fourth home run of the season to lead off the second inning. His 420-foot blast to straightaway center tied the game at 1-1.

Nick Krauth (2-7) allowed six earned runs in four innings to take the loss. Efrain Contreras (5-7) struck out eight hitters in three innings for the win.

Danny Duffy replaced Krauth in the fifth inning, struck out three batters and retired all six Missions he faced over two innings. Michael Brewer handled the next two frames, allowing one run and retiring the final six batters he encountered with four strikeouts.

Antoine Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 12th consecutive appearance without an earned run, covering 12.1 innings in that span.

Frisco went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Hatcher's home run came with nobody on base, and the Riders scored their other run in a hitless eighth inning. Kellen Strahm walked before David Garcia reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He stole third base on his first attempt of the season and scored on the same play due to a throwing error.

Aaron Zavala and Jax Biggers both reached base three times with two walks and a hit apiece. Evan Carter also drew two walks.

Saturday, July 22nd is the fifth game of the six-game series at Riders Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. RHP Noah Bremer (0-1, 10.80 ERA) gets the ball for the Riders, opposite of LHP Daniel Camarena (1-4, 6.34 ERA) for the Missions.

The Riders will transform into Quesos De Frisco as part of Copa De La Diversión, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Enjoy a live mariachi band, food vendors and more. Plus, kids run the bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

