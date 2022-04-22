Riders Fall Friday Night

FRISCO, Texas - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored 11 runs in the first three innings at Riders Field in an 11-2 defeat of the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night. Riders reliever Seth Nordlin set a team season-high with 12 consecutive batters retired across his four scoreless innings and finished with four strikeouts.

Frisco (10-3) was powered by the second-consecutive three-hit night for Jonathan Ornelas, as well as Blaine Crim's first home run of the season. The Naturals (5-8) scored six of their 11 runs in the first two innings, all coming off home runs.

Cody Bradford (1-1) allowed ten runs on six hits in his 3.1 innings of work. The Naturals reached the scoreboard first for the fourth time this week with two runs in the top of the first inning on a home run from Michael Massey. In the second, Bradford surrendered a pair of walks and a hit to load the bases. Nick Loftin, former Baylor teammate of Bradford, knocked a grand slam on the first pitch from the lefty Frisco starter to make it 6-0.

Bradford's night ended the next inning when he loaded the bases with a pair of hits and a walk, capped by a bases-loaded double from Jake Means. Riders righty Tyler Thomas allowed back-to-back hits to conclude the five-run inning.

The Riders plated their first run of the night in the bottom of the seventh when Dio Arias and Sandro Fabian both singled to lead off the inning. Jordan Procyshen whacked a fly ball into center field, deep enough to allow Arias to score from third, to cut the deficit to 11-1.

Crim's first home run of the season occurred the following half-inning on the second pitch of the at-bat. Following Nordlin's four scoreless innings, Lucas Jacobsen struck out two batters in the ninth inning, ending with a 13-pitch at-bat to Sebastian Rivero.

The RoughRiders and Naturals will continue the six-game series with game five on Saturday, April 23rd at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Saturday night delivers a primetime matchup in both rotations, featuring Frisco's RHP Jack Leiter (0-0, 2.57) against the Naturals LHP Asa Lacy (0-1, 4.66). Texas selected Leiter second overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, while Lacy was a third-team All-American at Texas A&M and native of Kerrville, Texas.

Saturday night is also the anticipated It's Gonna Be May Night at Riders Field, featuring a scheduled appearance from Chris Kirkpatrick from the band NSYNC. Postgame fireworks return with Sky-Lit Saturdays at Riders Field, with fireworks after every Friday and Saturday home game.

