Riders Defeat Midland 6-1 to Split Doubleheader

July 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders followed a 12-9 loss on Friday with a 6-1 victory to split a doubleheader with the Midland RockHounds at Riders Field.

In the second game, Evan Carter lined a ball off the waterfall in right field for a two-run, go-ahead homer in the first inning. The RoughRiders (5-5, 36-42) added to the lead in the third inning when Kellen Strahm launched a three-run home run.

Frisco held Midland (7-3, 39-40) scoreless after the first inning. Nick Krauth (2-5) went five innings without a walk, one run allowed and four hits, all singles.

Blake Beers (2-3) gave up all six runs in his 4.1 innings of work to suffer the loss.

Carter went 2-for-3 to start a new hitting streak, having snapped an 11-game streak in the first game of the doubleheader.

Thomas Saggese had two doubles in his two at bats after being hit by a pitch. Between the two games, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and two doubles.

Justin Slaten and Antoine Kelly kept Midland scoreless in the final two innings of the second game.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Midland scored six runs in the first inning and got Jack Leiter (2-5) out of the game before the inning was over. Frisco trailed by seven runs on two occasions yet came back to bring the tying run to the plate in each of the final two innings, but never completed the comeback.

Ryan Cusick (3-3) took the win with three runs allowed in five innings in his start.

Saggese homered for his 12th long ball to lead the team, while Luisangel Acuña totaled four hits and scored twice. Jax Biggers slammed a home run, his first at Riders Field in 2023 and fifth on the season.

The series continues on Saturday, July 8th at 7:05 p.m. for game five of six versus the RockHounds. RHP Noah Bremer (0-0, 11.12 ERA) will pitch for Frisco, paired with Midland's RHP Jack Cushing (2-3, 5.71).

The RoughRiders will transform into the Dallas Black Giants on Saturday to honor the barnstorming Negro Leagues team. Enjoy food and drink specials and live jazz music in the RoadHouse pavilion. Then, kids run the bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.