Riders Come up Short against Naturals
June 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Despite a late rally, the Riders weren't able to catch up with the Naturals in Saturday's 9-4 loss.
SYNOPSIS
* Juremi Profar's two-out double in the seventh cut the Northwest Arkansas lead to one before the Naturals scored four in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
* Down 5-0 after three frames, the Riders plated three runs in the sixth to pull within two.
* Reliever CD Pelham delivered his fourth consecutive scoreless outing with a perfect seventh inning.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Christian Lopes: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB
* Juremi Profar: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
* CD Pelham: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K
* Joe Barlow: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* The Riders trail Midland by a game-and-a-half for the top spot in the first-half standings with two games remaining.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Sunday, 6:05 p.m.
RHP Richelson Pena (0-2, 7.30) vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (1-0, 1.59)
Video: Fox Sports Southwest, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
