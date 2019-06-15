Riders Come up Short against Naturals

FRISCO, Texas - Despite a late rally, the Riders weren't able to catch up with the Naturals in Saturday's 9-4 loss.

SYNOPSIS

* Juremi Profar's two-out double in the seventh cut the Northwest Arkansas lead to one before the Naturals scored four in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

* Down 5-0 after three frames, the Riders plated three runs in the sixth to pull within two.

* Reliever CD Pelham delivered his fourth consecutive scoreless outing with a perfect seventh inning.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Christian Lopes: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB

* Juremi Profar: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

* CD Pelham: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

* Joe Barlow: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* The Riders trail Midland by a game-and-a-half for the top spot in the first-half standings with two games remaining.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Sunday, 6:05 p.m.

RHP Richelson Pena (0-2, 7.30) vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (1-0, 1.59)

Video: Fox Sports Southwest, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

