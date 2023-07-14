Riders Chuck Chukars for Another Win

July 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (29-15) outlasted the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-30) Thursday night, emerging as 8-6 victors in a back-and-forth battle at Glacier Bank Park. Noah Barros picked up the win pitching, while Christian Kirtley and Ben McConnell each had a home run in victory.

Idaho Falls took the lead in the top of the first before a Kingston Liniak ripped a two-RBI double that scored Ben Fitzgerald and Dean Miller and gave the Range Riders the lead in the bottom of the first. Then Glacier piled it on in the third as the big hit came from Kirtley who rocked a blast over the left field wall to score three runs, which was followed by a McConnell double that scored Mason Dinesen and make it 6-1.

Things went south in the fourth when the Chuks knotted the contest thanks to five runs. Barros came out of the 'pen to lock down the bats though and he dispensed the final two batters to send it into the bottom of the fourth tied. After Barros struck out two in a scoreless fifth, the Riders gained the lead thanks to a Dinesen single that scored Liniak. Barros then struck out all three Chukars in the sixth before handing to over to more relief as Luke Dawson and Roy Robles struck out two each in scoreless innings.

In the eighth, McConnell slapped his first homer of the year with a solo shot the opposite way. That was more than enough for the PBL's leader in WHIP, Justin Coleman, to come on a cinch the save. Coleman struck out two Chukars in a three up, three down ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Riders have officially clinched the series and are now searching for the six-game sweep. Game five of the series starts Friday night at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.