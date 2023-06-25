Riders Beam Voyagers for Fifth Straight Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (17-11) have once again tied the longest winning streak in franchise history after downing the Great Falls Voyagers (8-20) by a score of 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Glacier Bank Park.

Jonathan Pintaro got the start for Glacier, firing six innings with four earned runs against. He had six strikeouts to just one walk. The Voyagers initially took a 2-0 lead before a Kingston Linaik bomb and a Dean Miller double brought two runs across and tied the game. When Great Falls re-established a two-run lead, RBI singles from Gabe Howell and Dean Miller tied the score back up in the bottom of the sixth.

Joe Kinsky was the first Glacier pitcher out of the pen and got one out before a 30-minute delay due to lightning sent everybody off the field. Kinsky returned after the delay to finish his strikeout of the side in the top of the seventh. John Natoli pitched a scoreless eighth before Howell knocked an RBI double to score Mason Dinesen and Jackson Raper brought across Howell in the bottom of the eighth to give the lead to the Range Riders and thus, the winning decision to Natoli. Justin Coleman was as sure as ever, getting a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play to lock down his second save of the year.

The Range Riders finish with a 5-1 series win over the Voyagers and 6-3 record on the homestand. They'll be on the road until June 3rd, when they have three firework and fun filled games at Glacier Bank Park. The first game on the road is set for Tuesday night at the Boise Hawks (17-12), where first pitch will be set for 7:05 PM.

