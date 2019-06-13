Ride the Bases Returns to Avista Stadium on July 28th

June 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, WA - The Ride the Bases motorcycle ride benefiting the Community Cancer Fund presented by U.S. Linen & Uniform returns to the ballpark this summer on Sunday, July 28th. The motorcycle ride begins at Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson dealership and finishes at Avista Stadium.

Riders can register, or picking up an entry form at Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson. For more information about the event or to sign up, CLICK HERE.

Riders will arrive at Lone-Wolf Harley Davidson on the morning of the 28th, with the ride ending at Avista Stadium for an all-you-can-eat Longhorn Barbecue buffet. Participants will then ride their bikes onto the field for the National Anthem. First pitch is scheduled for a 5:09 PM start time as the Indians host the Vancouver Canadians for Hawaiian & Harley Day presented by Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, KHQ, 98.9 KKZX, and The Spokesman-Review.

The cost for the event is $35 and includes an Upper Box seat, a Harley-Davidson collectible item, an all-you-can-eat Longhorn BBQ buffet, a Ride the Bases Pint Glass, and a donation.

The Andrew Rypien Initiative, formerly the Rypien The Foundation, created by former Washington State quarterback and Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien, is dedicated to providing hope for local families battling childhood cancer. Rypien, who lost his three-year-old son to cancer, continues to raise and provide funding to support programs and projects that help address the unique needs of children with cancer.

In addition to U.S. Linen and Uniform, supporting sponsors for this year's event include A to Z Rental, Complete Heating and Sheet Metal, Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, Longhorn Barbecue, Pizza Factory, Miller High Life, KHQ, 98.9 KKZX, and The Spokesman-Review.

For more information, email Kyle Day at kday@spokaneindians.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.