Ricol Chips in from Wayyyyy Out!

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Fort Wayne FC blanked Greenville Triumph SC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, winning 3-0 behind goals from Ryan Becher, Lilian Ricol, and Kabiru Gafar and four saves by Bernd Schipmann.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2026

New York Cosmos Sign Defender Michael Chilaka - New York Cosmos

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