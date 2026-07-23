Ricol Chips in from Wayyyyy Out!
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
Fort Wayne FC blanked Greenville Triumph SC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, winning 3-0 behind goals from Ryan Becher, Lilian Ricol, and Kabiru Gafar and four saves by Bernd Schipmann.
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