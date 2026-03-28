Ricky Prohel Returns to St. Louis: One-On-One with Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Prohel
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
Jeannine Edwards sits down with St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Prohel to discuss his return to St. Louis. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.
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