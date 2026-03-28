Ricky Prohel Returns to St. Louis: One-On-One with Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Prohel

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Jeannine Edwards sits down with St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Prohel to discuss his return to St. Louis. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.







United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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