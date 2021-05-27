Ricky Martinez Riding the Baseball Wave

Ricky Martinez is just happy to be here. Martinez, 23-who started his professional career with the Hops in 2019-is back in the starting lineup this season wearing Hillsboro across his chest.

"Hillsboro is becoming like a second home," Martinez said. "This is all I know for minor league baseball. Everything that I've heard is that this is top-notch, and this is the place I'd rather be over anywhere else."

The infielder from Pflugerville, Texas was drafted in the 18th round for the Diamondbacks in 2019. Within a week after getting that call, Martinez was stepping into the box, hitting leadoff for the first game of the 2019 Northwest League season.

A quick turnaround to say the least. But Martinez doesn't let the big moments get to him. Even being just 23 years-old and playing pro-ball, he is about as down-to-earth as they come. He brings a smile and a good attitude on and off the field.

Returning to Hillsboro for another year is even more special after winning the Northwest League Championship in 2019. Many of his teammates from that team are also playing here this year.

"It's like déjà vu a little bit when we're on the field," Martinez said smiling. "It feels weirdly familiar...but it's all good things."

On a championship team, there's bound to be friendships, and Martinez has established a close relationship with another Hops returner, Andy Yerzy. The two even lived together in Scottsdale, Arizona during the 2020 off-season.

"Those guys are like my best friends," Martinez said. "Andy Yerzy is a real specific guy that I can look to. He's helped me out a lot in different areas of life...he's showed me how to be a professional and has become a good friend."

After the 2019 season, Martinez was focused on the next step in his career and how to keep getting better-so he showed up to spring training.

"You're riding the highest of highs, your first year in pro-ball and you win the whole thing," he said.

"You're looking for that next step and then at spring training...it just ended. There was no more baseball."

Martinez was looking forward to bettering his game but when spring training halted due to the pandemic, he took a moment to pause.

"It was definitely a tough time and there were bigger things going on than baseball," he said. "Looking back, it benefited me from a personal standpoint of being able to figure out who I was without baseball."

Martinez made the best of a bad situation when the minor league season was canceled for 2020. He utilized the resources he had, trained with some fellow pro players, and chose to keep getting better-on and off the field. He's now playing at the High-A level in full season and appreciating every moment of it.

"I'm glad to be back," Martinez said. "It put things in perspective to just not take [baseball] for granted, 'cause at any time it really could just be gone, and you don't know for how long. I think a lot of the guys have that mentality now and it shows...just with people showing up every day. People are more grateful to be here even when things aren't going well."

Martinez has an almost happy-go-lucky approach to the game. Everything seems to just roll right off of him and he's unphased. When asked about his plans outside of baseball, Martinez isn't too worried about that yet.

"I'm pretty much riding the baseball wave and just seeing what happens and then I'll figure it out when that day comes," he said.

Since starting this season for the Hops Martinez continues to take it day by day, bettering himself and learning from his fellow teammates. He makes a point that he tries not to get too caught up in the numbers because in baseball you fail a lot.

"At the end of the day we're just out here trying to get better and go to the next level, so what's the worst that can happen?" he asks aloud. "I don't want to be a guy that's constantly riding the rollercoaster of results...I'd rather just be who I am and all that stuff will play out."

The way Martinez approaches the game and his attitude towards being here is what makes him a stand-out guy. He is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, whether that means starting at shortstop, or rallying the guys in the clubhouse. He doesn't sweat the small stuff and carries himself in a way that others can look up to-and that's what is going to take him places, be it in baseball or not.

