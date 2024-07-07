Rickea Jackson Drops New Career-High 22 PTS vs. the Phoenix Mercury!
July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Rookie Rickea Jackson went off for a career-high vs. the Phoenix Mercury
22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST 2 3PM
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
