Rickea Jackson Drops New Career-High 22 PTS vs. the Phoenix Mercury!

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Rookie Rickea Jackson went off for a career-high vs. the Phoenix Mercury

22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST 2 3PM

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.