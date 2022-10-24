Rick Forney Named York Revolution Manaager

(York, Pa.) - In many ways - and for all the right reasons - Rick Forney is coming home.

The York Revolution announced today the long-time skipper of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, one of the most successful managers in American Association history, has been named the team manager, bringing Forney close to the area in which he started his professional baseball career and - more important - considerably closer to his Frederick, Maryland-based family, even during baseball season.

Forney, who turns 51 today, comes to the White Rose City after 26 seasons in Winnipeg, including 17 as manager. He led the Goldeyes to an overall record of 887-753, 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances, and three American Association championships (2012, 2016, 2017). He was also a two-time American Association Manager of the Year (2011, 2020).

"The opportunity to bring someone of Rick's caliber to York is very gratifying - not just for his winning record and approach to the game, but to keep alive the Revs tradition of great people in the organization, well beyond baseball," said Revolution President Eric Menzer.

Forney said the Revolution position was the ideal win-win situation.

"I knew if I was going to leave Winnipeg, it would only be for one of the best opportunities out there, and the Revolution position is certainly that," he said. "This is a great club in a terrific league, and managing in York is better for me and my family."

Born in nearby Annapolis, Maryland, Forney lives in Frederick County, Maryland, with his wife and three children, one of whom has cerebral palsy. Forney and his wife, Erika, lost a fourth child, David, in 2020 when he passed unexpectedly while studying and playing football at the United States Naval Academy.

The move to York also brings Forney back to the area in which his 10-year playing career began - and extends the Revolution's deep connections to the Baltimore Orioles.

Drafted by the O's as a 26th-round pick in 1991 out of Anne Arundel Community College the right-handed pitcher launched his professional career with a 7-0 record and a 2.19 ERA for the Orioles' Rookie level Gulf Coast League affiliate. The following season, he posted a 2.48 ERA in 123.1 innings for the Low-A Midwest League's Kane County Cougars. In 1993, he won 14 games and recorded a 2.78 ERA for the High-A Carolina League's Frederick Keys. Forney spent the majority of the next two seasons pitching at the Double-A level with the Eastern League's Bowie Baysox, including a 13-win campaign in 1994 that saw Forney toss the only perfect game in Baysox history. Forney reached the Triple-A level in 1995, making three starts for the International League's Rochester Red Wings. He would play the following season with the Lubbock Crickets before joining the Goldeyes in 1997 and becoming one of the greatest pitchers in the club's history.

During his four years as a Goldeyes pitcher, Forney established club records for wins, strikeouts, games started, and innings pitched. He was a three-time member of Baseball America's All-Independent Team and twice named a Northern League All-Star. After a second stint in Double-A with the Atlanta Braves, Forney returned to the Goldeyes in 2000 in a dual role as player/pitching coach and transitioned into a full-time pitching coach midway through the season.

As Revs manager, he joins now the team founded in part by Orioles legend Brooks Robinson (who himself began his pro career in York and is honored by a statue on the ballpark plaza bearing his name) and first managed by Orioles Hall of Famer Chris Hoiles. Hoiles was succeeded by Robinson's teammate Andy Etchebarren. Numerous other former Orioles have served as team coaches since the club's inception in 2007.

"For an organization that honors the greatest Oriole of all time on our front plaza, Rick's Orioles roots are very fitting for our team," Menzer added. "I can't wait for our fans and the York community to meet him."

