Richmond Pulls Away Late in Back-And-Forth Affair

April 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. -- A pair of late-inning errors cost the Altoona Curve in their 8-5 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

An eventful day at the plate for both teams started in the top of the second when Jonah Arenado belted a solo homer to left-center off Altoona starter Pedro Vazquez, giving the Flying Squirrels (8-11) a 1-0 lead. Hunter Owen answered for the Curve (10-11) off Richmond starter Brandon Lawson in the bottom of the inning when he launched a solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, to tie the game, 1-1.

In the third, Ryan Howard blooped a two-out single to right-center that Bligh Madris mishandled allowing Brock Stassi to score from first base as Richmond took a 2-1 advantage. The Curve tied the game in the next frame when Jared Oliva, who reached on an error to start the inning, scored on Madris' double-play grounder. The next batter, Logan Hill, gave the Curve their first lead a go-ahead solo homer to left.

The back-and-forth action continued in the fourth when the Flying Squirrels regained the lead at 4-3. Heath Quinn and Arenado started the inning with back-to-back singles and Chris Shaw brought them both home on a two-out single to right field. The Curve kept pace as Mitchell Tolman ripped a two-out, ground-rule double to left and scored on Jason Delay's line-drive single to right with the infield in, knotting things up at 4-4.

The Squirrels regained a one-run lead in the fifth when Stassi scored on a wild pitch by Vazquez. The Curve responded once again as Delay delivered his third hit of the day, this time a game-tying RBI single to center off Richmond reliever Chase Johnson to tie the game, 5-5.

Sean Keselica took over for the Curve in the sixth and tossed two scoreless innings before turning things over to Blake Weiman (Loss, 0-1) for the eighth in a tie game. After two costly errors by the Curve defense, Shaw came up with runners at first and third and laced a go-ahead, two-run triple to the right-center gap, pushing Richmond ahead, 7-5. Shaw led the Richmond offense with four RBIs on the day.

Melvin Adon (Win, 1-2) shut down the Curve offense in the late innings and Rodolfo Martinez (Save, 1) retired the Curve in order in the bottom of the inning to close out the 8-5 win.

Owen recorded his seventh multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 day while Delay went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Rubber match of the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. with Curve turning to right-hander Yeudy Garcia (0-0, 0.82), who will be opposed by Squirrels right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (0-1, 4.82).

Sunday's game is the first Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids Club day of the season, featuring an appearance by Sky from Paw Patrol. Before the game is the first youth baseball clinic of the season from 10 a.m.-noon, which will feature a draw-string bag giveaway to the first 350 clinic attendees, presented by Central State Manufacturing. The clinic is free for kids ages 3-12 who have a ticket for Sunday's game, including members of the Kids Club.

