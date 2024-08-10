Richmond Kickers vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Goals from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Niall Watson, Richmond Kickers' Justin Sukow see pair of East Group foes settle for 1-1 draw at City Stadium; Roos claim additional point via 6-5 penalty shootout victory.
