Richmond Kickers vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Goals from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Niall Watson, Richmond Kickers' Justin Sukow see pair of East Group foes settle for 1-1 draw at City Stadium; Roos claim additional point via 6-5 penalty shootout victory.

