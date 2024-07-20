Richmond Kickers vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC remains atop East Group, bounces back from pair of losses with 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers through exceptional goals from youngsters Hayden Anderson, Pascal Corvino.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
