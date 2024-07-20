Richmond Kickers vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC remains atop East Group, bounces back from pair of losses with 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers through exceptional goals from youngsters Hayden Anderson, Pascal Corvino.

