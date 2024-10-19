Richmond Kickers vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers extend unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions, end three-match losing streak against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 2-1 comeback victory through goals from Chandler O'Dwyer, Klaidi Cela at City Stadium.
