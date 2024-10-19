Richmond Kickers vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Richmond Kickers extend unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions, end three-match losing streak against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 2-1 comeback victory through goals from Chandler O'Dwyer, Klaidi Cela at City Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.