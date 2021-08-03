Rice and Dyball Earn Appy League Monthly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today that Pulaski's Garrett Rice and Princeton's Tyler Dyball were named July Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively.

In 20 games for the River Turtles, Rice batted .347 (26-for-75) while posting a .456 on-base percentage and slugging .667. Of his 26 hits, 14 went for extra bases, including a league-high five home runs. The highlight long ball came in Pulaski's game against Johnson City on July 20 when Rice hit a grand slam to lift the River Turtles to an 8-5 victory. Rice, who plays collegiately at Missouri, drove in 27 runs in July, bringing his season total to a league-leading 40 on the season. Rice also drew 11 walks while stealing a base for Pulaski.

Dyball made four appearance and three starts for Princeton in July, picking up two wins for the WhistlePigs. In 20.0 innings of work, the right hander allowed just two earned runs, finishing the month with a 0.90 ERA. The Hawaii at Manoa product allowed 17 hits, picked up 18 strikeouts, and did not surrender a walk in July. His best start came on the last day of the month when he threw seven shutout innings while striking out eight in Princeton's 4-1 win over Pulaski.

