Ricardo Cabrera Named Florida State League Player of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas infielder Ricardo Cabrera has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of April 16-21 after a huge series against the Bradenton Marauders.

The 19-year-old native of Pariaguan, Venezuela shined during the most recent six-game stretch for Daytona, going 10-for-20 with seven runs scored, three doubles, one home run, three RBI and two stolen bases, posting a .500/.565/.800 slash line in the process, helping Daytona to four victories in the six-game series.

His series included three multi-hit games, including a season-best three-hit output in a victory on April 18. He also blasted a clutch 12th-inning home run on April 17, his second extra-innings home run of the season. He finished off the series with a tenth-inning, pinch-hit RBI single in his lone at-bat in Sunday's game on April 21.

For the season, Cabrera is off to a red-hot start, batting .357 in 12 games with 11 runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, and six RBI, posting a slash line of .357/.471/.595. He currently owns a seven-game hitting streak dating back to April 14.

Cabrera is the first weekly honoree for Daytona this season and the first for the Tortugas since Ethan O'Donnell was named Florida State Player of the Week for August 22-27, 2023, the only weekly honor for Daytona last season.

Cabrera and the rest of the Daytona Tortugas return back to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 23 to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

