CFL Calgary Stampeders

Rhymes Gets in on the Action to Give Stamps Life I CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Dominique Rhymes gets his first catch of the game, a big touchdown that gives the Stamps the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central