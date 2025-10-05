Rhymes Gets in on the Action to Give Stamps Life I CFL
Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Dominique Rhymes gets his first catch of the game, a big touchdown that gives the Stamps the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lions Lock up Spot in 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.