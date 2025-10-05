Rhymes Gets in on the Action to Give Stamps Life I CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Dominique Rhymes gets his first catch of the game, a big touchdown that gives the Stamps the lead late in the fourth quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025

