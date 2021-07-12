RHP Randy Vasquez & OF Everson Pereira Named Southeast League Pitcher & Player of the Week

Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons RHP Randy Vasquez and Outfielder Everson Pereira were named Pitcher and Player of the Week for the week of July 5th - 11th.

During that week, Vasquez made one appearance, throwing six (6) innings, giving up two (2) hits while striking out five (5). Pereira went 9-18 with four (4) runs scored, two (2) homeruns and nine (9) RBI.

The Tarpons return home for the next two weeks (July 13-25), visit tarponsbaseball.com for more information.

