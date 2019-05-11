RHP Michael Blazek Heading to Nationals Organization

May 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Saltdogs have sold the contract of RHP Michael Blazek to the Washington Nationals, the club has announced.

Blazek, 30, was getting ready for his first season of independent baseball but instead will report for the Nationals - the fourth different Major League organization he's played for.

He becomes the 59th Saltdog to have his contract picked up by a big-league club and 36th since 2011.

Blazek was one of three players on the 'Dogs roster with Major League experience, including an impressive 2015 - when he made 45 relief appearances and finished with a 2.45 ERA with the Brewers.

Blazek was initially selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 35th round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Arbor View HS in Las Vegas, NV. Over his pro career, Blazek is 50-52 with a 4.13 ERA over 365 games and 102 starts.

Blazek's career MLB totals include an 8-6 record with a 4.39 ERA in 109 appearances and just one start. In 123 career innings, he's given up 120 hits, 69 runs, 60 earned and 59 walks with 104 strikeouts.

Lincoln's other two pitchers with Major League experience are RHP Shairon Martis and RHP Nick Tepesch.

The Saltdogs begin their 19th season on May 16th at the Sioux City Explorers. The team opens the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.