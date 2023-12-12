RHP Matt Dallas Re-Signs with Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Right hander Matt Dallas, who made his pro debut with Washington this past season, has signed a contract extension with the club and will be returning in 2024. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

In 11 games with Washington, Dallas worked 13.1 innings. Seven of those outings were scoreless outings with two more being one-run outings. He fanned six opposing batters in his work. He did have a five-inning scoreless streak in there as well.

The right-handed hurler pitched two seasons at Oregon and combined to go 10-4 with a 4.83 ERA in 60 appearances (one start). In 91.1 innings at the University of Oregon, he struck out 75 and walked 32. Before his time with the Ducks, he played three seasons at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. He played shortstop and catcher as well as pitched in his time there. On the mound, eh finished 11-5 with a 2.66 ERA, one save and three complete games in 22 appearances (17 starts). He struck out 108 and allowed 32 runs (31 earned) on 76 hits in 105 innings of work. As a hitter, he posted a .325 batting average with three homers and 40 RBI in 83 games.

At Gregori High School, Dallas was Sacramento Bee's All-District Baseball Player of the Year, two-time Modesto Metro Conference MVP and helped the team as a senior to the MMC and Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational titles. He and the club went to the Division I South Semifinal round for the first time in school history. The rotation won 18 of 21 starts with Dallas catching, while he finished 8-0 with a team-best four shutouts and one no-hitter on the mound.

