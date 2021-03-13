RHP Luis Gil Becomes First Double-A Player Assigned to Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced right-handed pitcher Luis Gil as the first ever player assigned to the team in their new partnership with the Yankees.

The hard-throwing Dominican is the Yankees #4 ranked prospect by Baseball America and #5 by MLB Pipeline. He was acquired by New York in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Jake Cave prior to the 2018 season.

Gil spent the majority of his 2019 season at Low-A Charleston, where he was named a Mid-Season All-Star in the South Atlantic League. In his 17 games started, Gil was 4-5 with a 2.39 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. He appeared in three games at High-A Tampa, where he finished 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 innings of work. The Yankees placed him on their 40-man roster at the conclusion of the season.

Gil spent the 2020 season at the alternate training site in Scranton. The 6'2", 185-pound hurler throws consistent strikes and regularly hits the upper-90's on his fastball, with his four-seam reaching as high as 101 mph.

"We're excited because Luis was one of the names we heard as a potential player here," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "He's at the top of just about any list ranking the big arms to watch in the Yankees' system. Luis is a great example of the type of exciting players fans can expect to see at the Double-A level as we help him develop on his journey to the Bronx."

