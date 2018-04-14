RHP Kevin Shackelford Joins Wahoos on Rehab Assignment
April 14, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
RHP Kevin Shackelford has joined the Blue Wahoos on a Major League rehab assignment. The right-hander is recover from a forearm strain he sustained late in Major League Spring Training.
He pitched in 26 games with the Reds last season and posted a 4.70 ERA with 38 strikeouts against 18 walks. Shackelford spent parts of two seasons in Pensacola. He pitched in 45 games from 2015-16.
Shackelford is schedule to make the start tonight against the Chattanooga Lookouts and pitch one inning. First pitch is set for 6:05 at Blue Wahoos stadium.
