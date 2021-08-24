RHP José Urquidy to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros have announced that right-hander José Urquidy is set to make an MLB Rehab Assignment start with the Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field, as they take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Urquidy has been on the 10-Day Injured List since June 30 with right shoulder discomfort. He's gone 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA (29 ER/77.1 IP) in 14 starts with the Astros this season. The 26-year-old is amidst his third season at the Major League level with the Astros.
The Skeeters close out their 12-game homestand with Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City. Tuesday's game features the Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack at Constellation Field. The four-pack includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $72.
