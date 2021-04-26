Rhodes Returns from ECHL

HUNTSVILLE - Kyle Rhodes has returned to the Havoc after being called up to the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays, head coach Glenn Detulleo has announced.

Rhodes played in 17 games for the Havoc to start the year scoring three times and tallying six assists. The 6'2 defenseman was called up to the ECHL in February and played in six games for the Stingrays while battling injuries.

Zach Yoder has been released from the Havoc roster as a corresponding move.

