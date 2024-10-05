Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Zach Herivaux and JJ Williams each scored against their former club to lead Rhode Island FC to a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Beirne Stadium as Rhode Island moved level on points with the Rowdies in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

