Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Zach Herivaux and JJ Williams each scored against their former club to lead Rhode Island FC to a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Beirne Stadium as Rhode Island moved level on points with the Rowdies in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis - Oakland Roots
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC - Oakland Roots
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Rhode Island FC Returns Home to Host Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies: October 5, 2024
- Rhode Island FC 2025 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Season Ticket Membership Benefits