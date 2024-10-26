Rhode Island FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

JJ Williams recorded a first-half hat trick and notched an assist as Rhode Island FC swept to an 8-1 victory against Miami FC at Beirne Stadium to set a club record for goals in a game as it heads to the postseason next weekend.

