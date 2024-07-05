Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC Video
Puerto Rico international Isaac Angking scored the equalizer in second half stoppage time as Rhode Island FC rallied twice to earn a 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium after the visitors had taken a late lead through Tyler Gibson.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Stoppage-Time Equalizer Secures 3-3 Draw Against Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- Markanich's Brace Lifts Charleston Past Birmingham 2-0 - Charleston Battery
- Indy and Rhode Island End in a Draw, 3-3 - Indy Eleven
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Memphis on Red, White and Brews Fest - Orange County SC
- Vitiello Earns Sixth Save of the Week Honor - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at North Carolina FC - Miami FC
- Week 18 Preview: NCFC Hosts Miami FC - North Carolina FC
- RDA Announces Coaches for Prep Tier Teams - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Monterey Bay Makes First-Ever Visit to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh for Fixture with Riverhounds SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Memphis 901 FC Begins Three-Match Road Stretch at Orange County SC - Memphis 901 FC
- FC Tulsa Opens Applications for Second-Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, Hot Dog Night - FC Tulsa
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Oakland Roots SC - Louisville City FC
- Hall of Fame Profile: Paul Child - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Stoppage-Time Equalizer Secures 3-3 Draw Against Indy Eleven
- Five Things to Know: Collin Smith
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven: July 5, 2024
- The Clean Sheet: Perfection at Its Finest
- Rhode Island FC Signs Midfielder Zachary Herivaux