Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Center backs Grant Stoneman and Frank Nodarse scored either side of halftime before a late insurance goal by Joe Brito sent Rhode Island FC to a 3-0 victory against rival Hartford Athletic at Beirne Stadium to secure the first win for either side in the new series.
