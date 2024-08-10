Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Center backs Grant Stoneman and Frank Nodarse scored either side of halftime before a late insurance goal by Joe Brito sent Rhode Island FC to a 3-0 victory against rival Hartford Athletic at Beirne Stadium to secure the first win for either side in the new series.

