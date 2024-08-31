Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







JJ Williams recorded a goal and assist while Stephen Turnbull also found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Beirne Stadium to complete a season sweep of the series for Head Coach Khano Smith against his former club.

