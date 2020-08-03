Revs Turn Jersey Auction Inside Out

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution is again turning the lemon of a 2020 season into lemonade by offering fans a new take on the annual PeoplesBank player jersey auction. Since no Revolution players are in town to wear the jerseys before they are auctioned "off the player's back," winning bidders will instead put names and numbers of their choice on their jersey.

In another unique twist, the jerseys honor different types of "Hometown Heroes," with five different designs reflecting different "essential" professions. Six of each design are available for a total of 30 auction items, and all auction proceeds will benefit the York County Food Bank.

"When we could not do the usual auction, we decided that rather than just give up on this idea for the year, we would make it unique and special," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "This is the first and probably only time that we can give fans this incredible opportunity. Let's hope by 2021 we're playing baseball, but until then, we hope people will take advantage of this really cool opportunity so we can raise a substantial amount for the Food Bank."

The five jersey designs honor five categories of essential workers who have been on the front line in the York community during the COVID-19 pandemic: first responders, delivery service, healthcare workers, grocery and food industry, and educators. Fans can bid using the LiveSource auction app, downloadable from the Apple or Google Play stores. Bidding ends August 16 at 5:00 p.m. Once bidding is closed, winners will be contacted to get the numbers and names for the jerseys. Jerseys will be printed and delivered six to eight weeks thereafter.

"Think about what an awesome Christmas present this could be for a Revs fan in one of these professions," suggested Menzer. "It's one thing to get a Revs replica jersey as a gift, but think about one honoring your profession, and with your name on it. We think that's super cool. And yes, that's the technical term we are applying to this."

"We could not be more excited to sponsor this very special jersey auction," said Craig Kauffman, President/CEO of PeoplesBank. "This has obviously been a stressful time for many of these workers in our community, thousands of whom are among our customers. We're proud to honor our Hometown Heroes and to raise money for the York County Food Bank, which has done incredible work through this economic crisis."

