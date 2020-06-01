Revs Throw Patio Party this Weekend

(York, Pa.) - York has gone yellow, and according to the York Revolution, that's reason to party!

To mark the return of a sense of normalcy in the White Rose City, the Revolution announced today that its catering and hospitality group, Revolution Hospitality, will host a "Patio Party" this Friday and Saturday in the right field corner of PeoplesBank Park.

With York County's move to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania's re-opening plan, outdoor dining is again permitted in downtown York, making the Bullpen Balcony and Home Run Patio of the ballpark in the center of town the ideal place to celebrate the occasion.

"This is really the best of both worlds," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We have a ton of space to accommodate lots of our neighbors while maintaining the required safety protocol, and we have great facilities for - and lots of practice in - great food and drinks in beautiful summer weather."

Menzer added that even if that weather is not quite perfect, the party will go on.

"We have brand new tents covering the Home Run Patio. Go figure, they are also yellow."

The party will go from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, with attendees parking in the Queen Street parking lot of PeoplesBank Park and entering through a gate near the patios. Closer's Bar, the ballpark's full-service bar, will be open and offering a selection of craft beers, including selections from Sign of the Horse in Hanover. Friday's beer special will be $3 Bud Lights, and Saturday's will be $3 Miller Lights. A bar menu will be available from Revolution Hospitality.

Of course, no good party is complete without music - and live is always better. Local music guru Joel Menchey of Menchey Music will lend his legendary talents to Friday's event, and Saturday's performers will be announced later this week on the team's website and social media channels.

