Revs Overwhelm Barnstormers to Complete Sweep, Take Over First Place

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution erased an early five-run deficit, overwhelming the Lancaster Barnstormers with a second straight 12-7 victory to complete a three-game sweep at WellSpan Park on Sunday afternoon. The Revs improve to 9-3 in the second half with the win, leaping in front of Lancaster into sole possession of first place.

Lancaster started the scoring with a crooked number, scoring five runs on six hits in starter Pedro Vasquez' only frame. Andretty Cordero smacked an RBI double to open the scoring, and with two outs, Wilson Garcia smashed an RBI single up the middle. Shawon Dunston, Jr. nailed a line drive three-run home run to right field, capping the five-run first, the biggest allowed by the Revs since April 29, 2022.

York clawed back right away as Troy Stokes Jr. launched his fourth home run in three games with a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the first inning as the Revs cut it to 5-2.

The Revs scored another run in the second inning on a throwing error by Lancaster starter Jared Lakind, making it 5-3. Richard Urena pounded an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the third as the Revs were suddenly within a run, down 5-4.

Revs reliever J.T. Hintzen allowed just one run in three innings, as Lancaster scored on Cordero's RBI single in the fourth to go up 6-4.

The Revs broke through, pushing across four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-6 lead. York loaded the bases on an error, a hit batsman, and a Stokes Jr. single. Drew Mendoza grounded into a double play which produced a run. A wild pitch brought home Tomo Otosaka with the tying run, and Jacob Rhinesmith drilled a two-run home run to left center, giving the Revs their first lead at 8-6.

Armed with the lead, Revs relievers Tasker Strobel and Will McAffer tossed scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Barnstormers cut it to 8-7 in the seventh after a two-out RBI triple to right center by Jack Conley, but lefty J.P. Woodward struck out Melvin Mercedes looking to strand runners at the corners, preserving the lead.

Ryan January blasted a towering two-run homer to dead center field in the bottom of the seventh that made it 10-7. It was his fifth homer of the year and his second straight to leave deep center at WellSpan Park. Trent Giambrone scurried home on a wild pitch to add to the lead, and after York loaded the bases on walks to Stokes Jr. and Mendoza, Jhon Nunez' pinch hit fielder's choice grounder brought home Otosaka as the Revs led 12-7.

Nelvin Correa threw a scoreless inning out of the York bullpen in the eighth, and Will Carter finished off the ninth with a game-ending double play as the Revs won 12-7 for the second straight game.

Notes: The sweep is the seventh of the year for the Revs and their sixth in a series of at least three games. By comparison they've only been swept once which occurred in a rain-shortened two-game set. York is now 9-3 in the season's War of the Roses series including a 6-0 mark at home, having swept the Barnstormers twice in York. The Revs have a seven-game winning streak head-to-head against the Barnstormers matching a War of the Roses series record for either team; York also won seven straight from May 2-June 20, 2010. The seven-game streak is one shy of matching the longest vs. one opponent in Revs history, behind a pair of eight-game streaks (2011 vs. Bridgeport, 2014 vs. Camden). It's the eighth time the Revs have won at least seven straight vs. one opponent in a season series and the first time since claiming seven consecutive meetings vs. New Britain in 2019. The five-run comeback ties the largest of the year for the Revs who have notched 25 of their 46 wins in come-from-behind fashion. The Revs are 18-16 when the opponent scores first. After Stokes Jr.'s first inning homer, the Revs' three-hole hitter was on a 7-for-8 stretch with four homers and 12 RBI. He finished the series 8-for-12 with four home runs and 12 RBI. Giambrone posted a second straight three-hit game, going 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games (22-for-44, .500). It is his third hitting streak of 10 games or longer this season as he holds three of the Revs' five double digit individual streaks. He is one of two players in the league with three double-digit streaks this year, joining Spire City's Jose Marmolejos and is one of only eight players with multiple 10-game streaks. The Revs are 23-6 in their last 29 games at WellSpan Park, improving to 28-11 on the season (27-11 as the home team). It marked the 590th win in ballpark history. The Revs have won seven of their last nine, 14 of 18, and 19 of the last 26, improving to a season-best 17 games over .500, five shy of the club's all-time highwater mark which was set at the end of the 2011 season. Their 46-29 record is their best through 75 games all-time. Their 9-3 second half record marks their best 12-game start to a half since the second half of the inaugural 2007 season. It was the Revs' first win when playing under their Latin identity, Ritmo de York. York kicks off a 10-game road stretch on Tuesday night with their second straight midweek series spent in Charleston, WV. First pitch against the Dirty Birds is set for 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

