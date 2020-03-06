Revs Introduce New Road Greys

(York, Pa.) - When the York Revolution hits the road in 2020, the team will take York with it.

The three-time Atlantic League champions unveiled today their new road grey jerseys, the first new look for the away game uniform in more than eight years. The jerseys feature the city's name, the player's number, and a trim in a bold gold color taken from the team's primary logo, and the name sits above the city's silhouted skyline, which wraps around the jersey's midsection.

"We're proud to be a part of this great town, and we wanted to represent that when we are playing in other towns," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "The new road uniforms are the perfect blend of the traditional look of a road grey with a cool new edge and a great representation of York. It's actually a shame our home game crowds won't get to see them too often. For that matter, these new uniforms are another great reason to go on the road with the Revs and cheer them on at other ballparks."

Gibson added that replicas of the new road jerseys will be on sale this season in the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store for those fans who wish to add the Revs' newest look to their jersey collections.

The Revolution will start the 2020 season in the new road greys when they take on the Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas on April 30. Opening Day at PeoplesBank Park will be Friday, May 8, when the Revs welcome the Road Warriors.

Memberships are currently available, and single game tickets go on sale Monday in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, by phone at (717) 801-HITS, and online at www.yorkrevolution.com.

