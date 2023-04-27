Revs Finalize Opening Day Roster

April 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has finalized its Opening Day roster on the eve of the 16th season of play in franchise history, re-signing top starting pitcher Jorge Martinez while adding side-arming reliever Andrew Gross. The moves were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney, putting York's roster at 26 active players as the Revs open the 2023 season on Friday night in Lexington, KY.

Martinez returns following a standout 2022 campaign, during which he went 9-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 18 starts. The veteran righty whiffed 121 batters (sixth-most in Revs history) in just 103.1 innings, setting an Atlantic League record with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He walked just 26 and allowed only 94 hits on the year. A top candidate for Pitcher of the Year honors before going inactive in August, Martinez led the league in wins above replacement and set a franchise career record with four double-digit strikeout performances, all occurring during his third season in a York uniform. He went on to ring up a 2.68 ERA in nine starts for Gigantes in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason.

"Jorge gives us a strong veteran presence at the top of our rotation," commented Forney. "He's obviously had tremendous success here and is comfortable here, and we're thrilled to have him back."

The 37-year-old began his pro career in his native Cuba, spending eight years pitching in the Cuban National Series with Matanzas. The author of the 50th no-hitter in Cuban history, Martinez signed with York in 2014 for his first professional season in the United States and was one of the league's top starters, going 11-8 with a 3.21 ERA for a playoff-bound squad. He made seven starts for York in 2016 and has also pitched in the Mexican League, the Italian Baseball League, and the American Association over the course of a 17-year career. A perennial winter ball standout, he is a combined 37-22 with a 2.68 ERA in 104 winter outings and, all told, is 122-97 lifetime with a 3.88 ERA in 397 appearances over his pro career.

With York, Martinez boasts a 23-15 mark with a 3.11 ERA in 52 outings (49 starts) and enters the season tied for fifth in Revs history on the all-time wins list. He ranks seventh in innings (278.0), strikeouts (237), and starts and ninth in ERA. Martinez is scheduled to make his season debut, starting the second game of the season on Saturday night in Lexington.

Gross signs with the Revs after three seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 26-year-old was a 39th round pick out of University of Texas at Arlington in 2019 and is 9-8 with 12 saves and a 3.00 ERA in 90 appearances (three starts). He owns a career WHIP of 1.17 and has walked just 2.6 batters per nine innings, including a miniscule six free passes compared to 59 strikeouts with Charleston (SC) in 2021, when he went 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA for the RiverDogs. The 6-foot-4 righty spent nearly all of last season at Double-A Montgomery and is coming off a winter ball season in Puerto Rico where he nailed down seven saves. He was also a member of Team Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he appeared in one game.

The signings give the Revs 26 active players, including 15 pitchers to start the season.

The Opening Day roster does not include five players who had previously signed and have yet to report due to visa issues. Returning lefty Austin Nicely has also yet to report due to injury.

The Revs open the 2023 season on Friday evening against the newly rebranded Lexington Counter Clocks, with first pitch at Wild Health Field set for 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and via the Atlantic League's new video platform, FloSports, beginning at 6:25 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

York opens the season with six road contests before hosting the Staten Island FerryHawks in the home opener at WellSpan Park on Friday, May 5. Tickets are available at www.yorkrevolution.com. Fans who use the promo code "DiamondDoug" will receive tickets to the home opener for just $10 each.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2023

Revs Finalize Opening Day Roster - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.