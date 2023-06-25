Revs Dealt Stunning Doubleheader Sweep, Still Tied for First

(Frederick, Md.): The York Revolution saw a late lead slip away in an 8-7 loss to Frederick Baseball Club in game one of a doubleheader, and after a team name unveiling ceremony held between games, were handed an even more crushing 12-11 defeat to the newly branded Spire City Ghost Hunters in the nightcap at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in a twinball that started on Saturday afternoon and lasted into Sunday morning. The Revs have dropped six consecutive games but are still part of a three-way tie for first place in the North Division with 14 games remaining in the season's first half race, as they've only surrendered 1.5 games in the standings during that stretch.

Frederick jumped to a quick lead in the opener on a sac fly to deep left by Raudy Read in the bottom of the first.

The Revs answered as Alexis Pantoja smacked an RBI single to left, tying the game at 1-1 with two outs in the second. It plated Trey Martin who had doubled off the left field wall earlier in the inning.

Frederick used a mix of power and small ball to stake itself a 4-1 advantage in the bottom of the second. Kole Cottam started the inning with a homer to left center. Luke Becker reached on an infield single, stole second, took third on a sac bunt, and scored on Osvaldo Abreu's grounder for the second run. Leobaldo Cabrera pulled into a tie for the league lead in home runs with his 17th on a solo shot to left center, extending Frederick's advantage.

The Revs plated five runs on just one hit in the top of the third inning to grab a 6-4 lead. Frederick reliever Nate Peden walked the first four batters of the inning with Drew Mendoza's free pass forcing in a run. Max Tannenbaum took over and hit Martin with a pitch to force home another. A wild pitch brought home the tying run, and Ryan January slammed a two-run double off the base of the right center wall for the only hit of the inning, giving York the two-run lead.

Frederick lefty Jeff Singer had similar control struggles in the fifth, walking four straight after having retired the first two batters. The fourth walk was to Jacob Rhinesmith with the bases loaded, extending York's lead to 7-4.

Frederick tied the game in the bottom of the fifth as Read nailed a game-tying three-run homer to deep left off reliever Andrew Gross with two outs in the inning, knotting things at 7-7.

Scott Kelly rapped an RBI double to right center with one out in the bottom of the sixth as the lead changed hands again with Frederick going on top to stay at 8-7. That came as the skies opened and a downpour hit Nymeo Field resulting in a roughly 50-minute rain delay.

York was only able to pair four hits with a whopping 12 walks in the opener, striking out 11 times and stranding 11 runners in the game one loss.

After the much-hyped rebrand ceremony between games, the Revs jumped on top of the Ghost Hounds with two runs in the second inning in game two, scoring on RBI singles by Jhon Nunez and Pantoja.

Spire City got on the board on an RBI single by Starlin Castro in the bottom of the third.

York answered with a pair in the fourth to build a 4-1 lead as Nunez doubled in a run and Trent Giambrone benefited from a misplay in shallow left with an RBI bloop single.

Jimmy Paredes launched a solo homer down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth, and Spire City took advantage of Revs miscues to plate three runs in the fifth for a 5-4 lead. Craig Dedelow ripped a two-out RBI single to center and Tomo Otosaka had it bounce past him and go to the wall for an error allowing the tying run to score. A wild pitch from Revs starter Pedro Vasquez brought home the go-ahead run as the Ghost Hounds led 5-4.

The Revs put together a resounding response, erupting for six runs in the top of the sixth to grab a seemingly commanding 10-5 lead. Hounds starter Dustin Beggs was lifted after another misplayed ball in left resulted in a Drew Mendoza single to extend the inning with two outs. Troy Stokes Jr. came up clutch with his fourth hit of the night, greeting reliever Donald Goodson with a go-ahead two-run double down the left field line. Nellie Rodriguez belted an RBI double off the wall in right to add another run, and after a walk to Alejandro Rivero, Nunez hammered a three-run homer to right center to punctuate the outburst.

Mendoza added an RBI double to left in the top of the seventh as the Revs carried an 11-5 lead into the final half inning.

York closer Victor Capellan struck out Read for the first out, but Dedelow and Paredes connected on back-to-back home runs, igniting a string of six consecutive Ghost Hounds to reach. Moises Sierra singled and moved up on a pair of wild pitches, scoring on Cottam's base hit to center. Becker walked and Cabrera singled, prompting the Revs to dig deeper into the bullpen for lefty Denson Hull. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, and a Castro ground out plated Becker to make it 11-10 with Cabrera still at second and two outs. Hull went to a full count with Jose Marmolejos who cracked a game-tying double to deep center field. Read followed with a walk-off double down the left field line as the Revs were handed their first walk-off loss of the year and the Ghost Hounds put together their second seven-run last inning comeback of the season.

Roster Move: The Revs signed RHP Will McAffer prior to Saturday's doubleheader, filling an open spot on the active roster. McAffer pitched for Revs manager Rick Forney in Winnipeg last season, going 1-0 with a save and a 1.54 ERA in 12 outings, landing a contract with the Kansas City Royals during the offseason. The North Vancouver, BC native spent four years in the Toronto Blue Jays system reaching Double-A New Hampshire.

Up Next: The Revs will look to salvage the final game of the road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. as lefty Nick Raquet (5-4, 3.27) faces David Kubiak (4-2, 4.99). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 12:40 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

