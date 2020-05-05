Revs Cook up Special Meal, Unique Opportunity for #StayHomeOpener

(May 5, 2020) - The York Revolution has cooked up a special treat for fans who won't be able to whet their baseball appetites with the usual home opener festivities this week. Friday night, when the team had been scheduled to start its 2020 season, the hometown team will open PeoplesBank Park for the first-ever York Revolution Drive-Thru.

Beginning at 5 p.m. (when PeoplesBank Park's main gates would usually welcome fans), the team will open the rear entrance of the ballpark to fans in their cars. As fans enter, Revolution staff at the All-American Grille concessions stand near center field will take orders for chicken tenders, fries, and fans' choices of beverages. As the meals are being prepared, fans will be invited to drive where no fans have driven before - around the warning track of York's professional baseball field.

On the spin around the field, fans will see some familiar faces, including Revolution Manager Mark Mason, team mascot DownTown, the Revolution Cannoneer Cannonball Charlie, and game day Master of Ceremonies Diamond Doug.

It's all part of the day-long #StayHomeOpener celebration the Revs will host on their social media channels. It culminates in the Facebook presentation of the Revs Classic presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery, which this week will rebroadcast the Revolution's September 29, 2017, Atlantic League Championship match-up against the Long Island Ducks. (SPOILER ALERT: The Revs win 3-2 to claim their third league championship!)

The drive-thru will be open until 8 p.m. Fans will queue up in the Queen Street parking lot behind PeoplesBank Park and be directed through the ballpark entrance off Arch Street by Revolution staff members.

Drive-thru meals - three chicken tenders, a side of fries, and a choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, or Rutter's tea or lemonade - are priced at $9.

Five dollars of each purchase will be donated to Revolution season sponsor Community Progress Council to support the nonprofit's life-changing work to empower low- to moderate-income families and individuals to stand on their own, which Revolution executives called more critical than ever in these challenging times.

The limited menu was selected based on the popularity of the chicken tenders, the best-selling item at Revolution games. Payment will be by credit cards only for health reasons, and no dining will be permitted on site.

While the meals will be available rain or shine, team officials said the lap around the warning track will be weather dependent, as rain can make the track too soft for vehicles.

