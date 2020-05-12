Revs Classics Continue on WOYK

May 12, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a pair of memorable early-season games from years past.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Opening Night game from the 2011 championship season (April 29, 2011 vs. Camden) as the Revs began their title defense after receiving their first championship rings during pregame ceremonies. Coverage on Wednesday night is presented by PeoplesBank.

Thursday night's classic comes from the conclusion of that 2011 opening homestand, with the Revs going for a 5-0 start when they hosted the Somerset Patriots (May 5, 2011). Coverage of Thursday's game is presented by Kocman Kunkle Insurance Group.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by LOCALiQ, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with Revs all-time great, left-handed pitcher Chris Cody.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.