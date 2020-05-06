Revs Classics Continue on WOYK this Wednesday and Thursday

With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a pair of memorable early-season games from years past.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will re-air the second game of the 2013 season: an exciting, low-scoring last at-bat victory that gave Mark Mason his first win as Revolution manager (April 21, 2013 vs. Bridgeport). Coverage on Wednesday night is presented by Broadway Transmission.

Thursday night's classic comes from Opening Night, 2014 when the Revs defeated the Camden Riversharks to kick off the campaign. Coverage of Thursday's game is presented by Harvey's Rent-All.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by Kinsley, features the debut of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with Revs outfielder and York County native Brendon Sanger.

