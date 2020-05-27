Revs Classics Air on WOYK this Week

May 27, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a look back at a memorable Memorial Day weekend series from the 2014 season.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest against the Lancaster Barnstormers from May 23, 2014 as the Revs began a pivotal move toward first place in the Freedom Division with coverage presented by Maple Donuts. Then on Thursday, WOYK will revisit the finale of that five-game rivalry series from Memorial Day, May 26, 2014 with coverage presented by Heritage Lawn & Landscape Care.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by PA Lottery, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with Revs all-time great Chris Nowak.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2020

Revs Classics Air on WOYK this Week - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.