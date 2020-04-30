Revs Baseball Returns to WOYK Airwaves Tonight

While we anxiously await the return of live baseball, York Revolution baseball returns to the airwaves of SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK tonight at 7 p.m.

In the premiere installment of Revs Classics, Revolution fans can re-live some of the great individual and team performances in franchise history, with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety.

As tonight would have been the Revs' 2020 season opener in Sugar Land, we revisit Opening Night, 2012 in tonight's airing of Revs Classics with the broadcast presented by Heritage Lawn & Landscape Care.

Coming off back-to-back Atlantic League championships, the Revs embarked on a memorable 2012 season that saw a third consecutive postseason berth, coming in Andy Etchebarren's final season as manager. Serving as the opponent in the Skeeters' inaugural game as a franchise on April 26, 2012, the Revs were looking to spoil the festivities and nab a season-opening win in Texas in the Atlantic League's first game ever played outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics will initially air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM, sandwiched by the club's streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to Revs Classics, today also marks the debut of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming each Thursday on the York Revolution YouTube channel. It's all part of Throwback Thursday each week, and on this date, is also part of "Opening Day at Home" for York Revolution fans, celebrating the originally scheduled start date of the new season.

Games for next week's airings of Revs Classics on WOYK (Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7) will be unveiled early next week.

