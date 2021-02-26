Revs. Are. Back
February 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
After an 18-month hiatus, the York Revolution announced today that "Revs Time" will return to Downtown York on Friday, May 28, 2021, when the three-time Atlantic League champion Revs kick off their 14th season at PeoplesBank Park.
The team's triumphant return season will feature 60 home games, including 6 games against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's expansion team, and 6 games each against the Lexington Legends and the West Virginia Power, who were added to the Atlantic League in the past 10 days.
The coming season will also mark the debut of the Atlantic League's reconfigured divisions, which now reflect a North-South alignment. The league's North Division features the Revs and familiar rivals the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The South Division includes the new generation of Atlantic League clubs - the Power, Legends, and Honey Hunters and the High Point Rockers.
The 2021 schedule has division rivals playing each other twice as often as teams in the opposing division, which means old favorites like the Barnstormers, Ducks, and Blue Crabs will visit York at least a dozen times each this year.
Revs Time 2021 breaks down to 10 home weekends, including home games for all three summer holidays - Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day. The 60-game home schedule features 10 Sundays, 3 Mondays, 9 Tuesdays, 9 Wednesdays, 9 Thursdays, 10 Fridays, and 10 Saturdays.
"After a baseball drought that has left us all thirsty for our favorite sport, we not only get a season but great new additions to our league," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "We are thrilled to be back in the routine of signing players, readying the ballpark, and preparing to welcome the greatest fans in our league."
Gibson noted capacity for those fans may be reduced at the start of the season based on the COVID-19-related restrictions required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. If so, the team hopes those will ease as vaccinations spread. In the meantime, the Revolution will prioritize its season members for those limited seats, but, Gibson added, there are still more memberships available for those who want to guarantee their ability to see the Revs start the 2021 season.
2021 York Revolution Schedule
May 28-31 High Point
June 1-3 at Gastonia
June 4-6 at Lancaster
June 7 OFF
June 8-10 at Southern Maryland
June 11-13 Long Island
June 14 OFF
June 15-17 Lancaster
June 18-20 Lexington
June 21 OFF
June 22-24 Southern Maryland
June 25-27 at Southern Maryland
June 28 OFF
June 29-July 1 at High Point
July 2-5 Lancaster
July 6-8 at West Virginia
July 9-11 Long Island
July 12 OFF
July 13-15 at Lancaster
July 16-18 at Long Island
July 19 OFF
July 20-22 West Virginia
July 23-25 Long Island
July 26 OFF
July 27-29 Lexington
July 30-August 1 at Lexington
August 2 OFF
August 3-5 at Lancaster
August 6-8 at West Virginia
August 9 OFF
August 10-12 Lancaster
August 13-15 at Gastonia
August 16 OFF
August 17-19 at Southern Maryland
August 20-22 Gastonia
August 23 OFF
August 24-26 at Long Island
August 27-29 Southern Maryland
August 30 OFF
August 31-September 2 Long Island
September 3-6 Southern Maryland
September 7-9 at Lancaster
September 10-12 at Southern Maryland
September 13 OFF
September 14-16 Lancaster
September 17-19 at Long Island
September 20 OFF
September 21-23 Southern Maryland
September 24-26 at Lexington
September 27 OFF
September 28-30 at High Point
October 1-3 Gastonia
October 4 OFF
October 5-7 West Virginia
October 8-10 at Long Island
