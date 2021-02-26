Revs. Are. Back

February 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) -

FROM: York Revolution.

TO: The World.

"We're back!"

After an 18-month hiatus, the York Revolution announced today that "Revs Time" will return to Downtown York on Friday, May 28, 2021, when the three-time Atlantic League champion Revs kick off their 14th season at PeoplesBank Park.

The team's triumphant return season will feature 60 home games, including 6 games against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's expansion team, and 6 games each against the Lexington Legends and the West Virginia Power, who were added to the Atlantic League in the past 10 days.

The coming season will also mark the debut of the Atlantic League's reconfigured divisions, which now reflect a North-South alignment. The league's North Division features the Revs and familiar rivals the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The South Division includes the new generation of Atlantic League clubs - the Power, Legends, and Honey Hunters and the High Point Rockers.

The 2021 schedule has division rivals playing each other twice as often as teams in the opposing division, which means old favorites like the Barnstormers, Ducks, and Blue Crabs will visit York at least a dozen times each this year.

Revs Time 2021 breaks down to 10 home weekends, including home games for all three summer holidays - Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day. The 60-game home schedule features 10 Sundays, 3 Mondays, 9 Tuesdays, 9 Wednesdays, 9 Thursdays, 10 Fridays, and 10 Saturdays.

"After a baseball drought that has left us all thirsty for our favorite sport, we not only get a season but great new additions to our league," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "We are thrilled to be back in the routine of signing players, readying the ballpark, and preparing to welcome the greatest fans in our league."

Gibson noted capacity for those fans may be reduced at the start of the season based on the COVID-19-related restrictions required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. If so, the team hopes those will ease as vaccinations spread. In the meantime, the Revolution will prioritize its season members for those limited seats, but, Gibson added, there are still more memberships available for those who want to guarantee their ability to see the Revs start the 2021 season.

2021 York Revolution Schedule

May 28-31 High Point

June 1-3 at Gastonia

June 4-6 at Lancaster

June 7 OFF

June 8-10 at Southern Maryland

June 11-13 Long Island

June 14 OFF

June 15-17 Lancaster

June 18-20 Lexington

June 21 OFF

June 22-24 Southern Maryland

June 25-27 at Southern Maryland

June 28 OFF

June 29-July 1 at High Point

July 2-5 Lancaster

July 6-8 at West Virginia

July 9-11 Long Island

July 12 OFF

July 13-15 at Lancaster

July 16-18 at Long Island

July 19 OFF

July 20-22 West Virginia

July 23-25 Long Island

July 26 OFF

July 27-29 Lexington

July 30-August 1 at Lexington

August 2 OFF

August 3-5 at Lancaster

August 6-8 at West Virginia

August 9 OFF

August 10-12 Lancaster

August 13-15 at Gastonia

August 16 OFF

August 17-19 at Southern Maryland

August 20-22 Gastonia

August 23 OFF

August 24-26 at Long Island

August 27-29 Southern Maryland

August 30 OFF

August 31-September 2 Long Island

September 3-6 Southern Maryland

September 7-9 at Lancaster

September 10-12 at Southern Maryland

September 13 OFF

September 14-16 Lancaster

September 17-19 at Long Island

September 20 OFF

September 21-23 Southern Maryland

September 24-26 at Lexington

September 27 OFF

September 28-30 at High Point

October 1-3 Gastonia

October 4 OFF

October 5-7 West Virginia

October 8-10 at Long Island

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.