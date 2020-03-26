Revs Announce New Addition to PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - The return of baseball won't be the only thing for fans to celebrate when they come back to PeoplesBank Park. The York Revolution announced today plans for a new seating area within the ballpark called White Claw Terrace Courtesy of Ace Distributing.

Incorporating the top three rows of sections 25 and 26, the new area will offer general admission seating with some of the most popular views in the ballpark. The wood-like deck and its drink rails will present what team officials call a more relaxed and festive setting for Revolution home games.

"That third-base upper corner has always been a very popular area with our fans, and personally it's one of my favorite spots to catch a game," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Thanks to our friends at Ace Distributing, it is going to feel even more like a party deck, complete with convenient access to terrific foods, local and craft beers, and those great flavors of White Claw Hard Seltzer. For a lot of people, White Claw Terrace will be the place to be when the Revs are in town."

"Ace Distributing is excited to partner with York Revolution in the upcoming 2020 season," said Adam Reeder, COO of Ace Distributing. "We hope fans will enjoy the new White Claw Terrace and have a wonderful experience while they are at the ballpark rooting for York's team! We hope to see you there this season!"

Wagman Construction Inc., which conducted the extensive 2019 renovations of the ballpark's skybox level, is constructing the White Claw Terrace Courtesy of Ace Distributing using materials from John H. Myers & Son Inc. The Terrace was designed by Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects, who designed the 1741 Club Presented by UPMC and the Monarch and Solomon Suites at PeoplesBank Park.

"We feel very fortunate to have such great resources right here in the York area who want to partner with us time and again to improve the products we offer to York area residents," Menzer said.

Construction on the White Claw Terrace Courtesy of Ace Distributing began shortly before Governor Wolf's order to suspend all non-essential business operations. Menzer said the project will resume as soon as permitted, and the newest addition to PeoplesBank Park will be ready when fans return to the ballpark.

