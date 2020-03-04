Revolution Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday

(York, Pa.) - Baseball returns to York on Monday!

Ok, technically the York Revolution doesn't host its first home game of 2020 until Friday, May 8, but real Revs fans know the excitement of their team's 14th season begins Monday, March 9, when single game tickets go on sale at PeoplesBank Park and www.yorkrevolution.com.

That's also the day that local fans of the hit comedy Seinfeld can buy their tickets to meet one of the sitcom's icons, Larry Thomas, the actor who brought to life the fan-favorite Soup Nazi- and scared all of us into ordering soup correctly.

Thomas will be an integral part of Seinfeld Night on Saturday, June 27. On Monday, diehard fans will be able to purchase exclusive tickets to the Revolution's "Soup For You!" Meet and Greet with Thomas. The package includes a game ticket, a soup-centric catered meal in the ballpark's Bullpen Balcony, and an exclusive opportunity to meet the actor behind the famous line "No soup for you!"

In typical Revolution fashion, the team will work the sitcom into elements of the entire night at the ballpark, including an entrance giveaway, between-inning promotions, a Seinfeld trivia contest, and even a costume contest that will send a pair of Seinfeld fanatics on the famous "Kramer's Reality Tour" of New York, led by Kenny Kramer himself.

Monday also marks the first opportunity to buy single game tickets to "Dance Into 2020" on Opening Day, May 8, when local dance troupes and schools will help the Revs roar into '20 with pre-game and between-inning dance performances- and WellSpan Health will give the first 1,000 fans a free Revolution T-shirt.

After that is another 71 themed games and promotions fans have come to know and love in their "Revs Time," including the team's All Holidays Party, Faith & Family Festival, Pride Night presented by UPMC, Salute to Military Service presented by AARP, Dodgeball Night, and Star Wars Night presented by PA Virtual Charter School. Details on these and other 2020 events at the ballpark will be released later, and the complete 2020 promotional schedule is available at www.yorkrevolution.com.

The Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (717) 801-HITS. To purchase tickets 24 hours a day, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

