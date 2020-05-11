Revolution Home Plates Brings Ballpark's Finest to Local Homes

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution and Revolution Hospitality, the on-site catering and hospitality company at PeoplesBank Park, announced today that their kitchens are back in business and ready to serve local families a variety of delectables.

Launched today, Revolution Home Plates is a curbside pick-up and delivery food service that offers many of the renowned dishes served on the skybox level of PeoplesBank Park and in the 1741 Club presented by UPMC. Customers may choose individual or family-size servings for each menu option, and each entrée may be served hot or frozen to be reheated at home. The full menu is available at www.revolutionhomeplates.com.

"This is a natural evolution for our company," said Revolution Hospitality President Rob Wilson. "Given our success in wowing fans at York Revolution games and the many catering clients we've had at PeoplesBank Park, we knew there was an audience for this kind of service beyond the ballpark. The fact that people are seeking more lunch and dinner options during the pandemic made launching this service now a natural choice."

Wilson stressed Revolution Home Plates services provide both the flexibility and the safety that are so important to consumers right now.

"We've made it very easy for people to arrange for lunch or dinner, to order for one or for a family, and to pick up an order with no contact or even have an order of $25 or more delivered for free within 10 miles of PeoplesBank Park," Wilson said.

Revolution Home Plates hours of operation are Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (take and bake only).

