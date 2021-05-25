Revolution, Elite Team up to Create Homes for 2021 Players

(York, Pa.) - In a typical year, York Revolution players are hosted by more than 20 members of the local community who open their homes to York's boys of summer. With many of these host families sidelined by COVID-19 concerns, the Revs called in a relief pitcher for 2021: Elite Property Management.

Through the new partnership with Elite, one of the area's preeminent property management companies, 13 Revolution players are living in Elite-managed or -owned housing in the York area through unusual short-term leases.

"We are very lucky that Elite was so willing to be flexible and help us out," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "For obvious reasons, landlords don't typically rent an apartment for short terms like this - it is more work for them and it costs them money to turn the units. We are grateful that Elite was willing to scramble on short notice when this problem emerged. To turn a phrase, they really stepped up to the plate for York's hometown team."

"Elite is happy to be able to help support the York Revolution's needs for housing their team," said Elite CEO Seth Gropp. "We appreciate the work they do in our community and the joy and entertainment they bring to everyone who attends their games. We look forward to getting back to the ballpark this season and wish them luck on and off the field!"

The Revolution open their season on May 28 at PeoplesBank Park, when Menzer said the team will be excited to take the field with its well-rested players, thanks to Elite Property Management. Tickets for all 2021 home games are available at www.yorkrevolution.com.

